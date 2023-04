New York-listed casino operator Century Casinos has expanded its operations into Nevada after completing the acquisition of Nugget Casino Resort.

Century has paid $100 million to acquire the operations of Nugget Casino from Marnell Gaming, following an initial agreement in February.

In April of last year, Century acquired a 50 per cent stake from Marnell in Smooth Bourbon, which owns the land and building on which the Nugget is located.

The Nugget and Smooth Bourbon have a lease [...]