Toronto-listed NorthStar Gaming has agreed a deal to acquire Canadian iGaming affiliate Slapshot Media Inc.

NorthStar will acquire 100 per cent of Slapshot Media for a consideration of CAD$1.8 million, which is payable in common shares of NorthStar at a deemed value equal to $0.55 per share.

The vendors of Slapshot may also receive a separate earnout of up to $500,000 based on the performance of the business in the 12 months after completion, again payable in [...]