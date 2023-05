New York-listed gaming supplier Light & Wonder (L&W) has proposed to acquire the remaining 17 per cent equity interest in SciPlay that it does not currently own for $422 million.

L&W has submitted a proposal to SciPlay’s Board to acquire the remaining public shares in SciPlay for $20.00 per share in an all-cash transaction.

The proposed consideration would imply an enterprise value of $2.1 billion for SciPlay, and a premium of 28.5 per cent based on the [...]