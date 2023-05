VICI Properties is expanding its presence in Canada after entering into definitive agreements to acquire the real estate assets of four Century Casinos’ properties for CAD$221.7 million.

The deal will see VICI acquire the real estate assets of Century Casino & Hotel Edmonton; Century Casino St. Albert and Century Mile Racetrack and Casino, each in Edmonton (Alberta); and Century Downs Racetrack and Casino in Calgary (Alberta) for CAD$221.7 million in cash.

Simultaneous with the closing of the [...]