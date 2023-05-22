GLI acquires iTech Labs

Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) has expanded its testing capabilities with the acquisition of Australia’s iTech Labs.

iTech Labs will now operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of GLI, providing its independent testing services to gaming suppliers globally.

“We are pleased iTech will continue to be branded as iTech and will operate as they have over the past 19 years,” said James Maida, president of GLI. “We are pleased that Kiren Sreekumar [CEO], Geoff Nicoll [principal consultant], nAni Srinivasan [chief scientific officer], and the entire management, testing and sales teams will continue to operate and be licensed in the jurisdictions they serve.”

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

“The GLI Group shares our values and deep commitment to providing our customers best-in-class service and are exceedingly pleased with this investment,” Sreekumar said. “While iTech has achieved great success over the past many years, with the GLI Group’s support we are confident that iTech’s growth will be enhanced and thereby benefiting our customers.”