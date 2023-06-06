XLMedia completes disposals to focus on betting and gaming

XLMedia has completed the sale of the last asset in its personal finance division, enabling the company to fully focus on betting and gaming affiliate marketing.

The company said Tuesday that it has sold its remaining personal finance domain and website, MoneyUnder30, for $675,000 to Northern Lights Media, thereby completing the company’s exit from non-core activities.

The disposal of MoneyUnder30 follows that of XLM’s other finance assets, including last week’s sale of Investor Junkie, Greedy Rates and Young and Thifty.

Together, the disposed personal finance assets have brought in total cash consideration of $2.05 million.

Shares in XLMedia Inc. (AIM:XLM) were trading 1.13 per cent higher at 8.95 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.