New York-listed lottery and gaming supplier International Game Technology (IGT) is evaluating potential strategic alternatives for its Global Gaming and PlayDigital divisions.

IGT said Thursday that the board is considering a broad range of potential alternatives for the two segments “in order to unlock the full value of IGT's portfolio.”

This includes but is not limited to a sale, merger or spin-off, as well as IGT retaining and further investing in both segments.

“Over the last three years, [...]