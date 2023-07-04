EveryMatrix acquires DeepCI affiliate optimisation business

iGaming software provider EveryMatrix is strengthening its affiliate business through the acquisition of Australian affiliate optimisation service DeepCI.

Based in North Sydney, DeepCI’s proprietary technology monitors affiliate sites globally to identify the location of each gaming brand on every website.

This allows DeepCI to establish how much exposure each brand receives and how effective it is on each site, page and market, while providing actionable recommendations to its operator partners.

The affiliate service was established in 2020 by founders Riaan de Jager and Lewis Civin, working with leading operators such as bet365, 888, Betway and Betsson.

“DeepCI is a business we have admired for a long time and we’re very pleased to now be able to welcome the team into the EveryMatrix Group,” said EveryMatrix CEO Ebbe Groes. “DeepCI’s data-driven tools are unique to our industry, their commercial success is similarly remarkable, and their product will bring significant benefits to our customers.

“Further, there are strong synergies with our similarly successful affiliate management product PartnerMatrix.”

DeepCI co-founder and CEO Lewis Civin said: “It’s been a thrill launching and continually iterating DeepCI products. We’ve developed a ‘must-have’ data-driven product that continues to make a significant positive impact to iGaming brands every day on a global scale, while we are also working on an exciting roadmap of complementary tools that will bring even more value to customers.

“The team and I are delighted to be joining the EveryMatrix Group. Our integration into this rapid growth business will enable us to further accelerate our development, create more innovative and disruptive tools in a faster timeframe and leverage the vast knowledge, expertise, and mutually beneficial technologies available within EveryMatrix.”

DeepCI will be immediately integrated into EveryMatrix’s operations.