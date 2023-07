France’s La Française des Jeux (FDJ) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI), holder of the exclusive rights to operate the Irish National Lottery, for an enterprise value of €350 million.

After selling its Camelot operations to Allwyn earlier this year, the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board (OTPP) has now agreed to sell its majority shareholding in PLI to the French national lottery operator.

PLI’s other shareholders, An Post and the An [...]