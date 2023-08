Light & Wonder (L&W) has entered into a definitive agreement to take over full ownership of social and casual gaming operator SciPlay.

The agreement will see L&W acquire the remaining17 per cent equity interest in SciPlay that it does not currently own for $22.95 per share in an all-cash transaction.

The offer marks a 15 per cent improvement on L&W’s previous bid of $20.00 per share in May, and values SciPlay at around $500 million.

The definitive agreement [...]