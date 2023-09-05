Better Collective expands LatAm focus with Torcedores.com acquisition

iGaming affiliate Better Collective has acquired its first Brazilian sports media brand through the acquisition of Torcedores.com.

Headquartered in Sao Paulo, Torcedores.com is one of Brazil’s leading sports media platforms with a monthly average of more than 12 million sports fans over the past 12 months.

The acquisition, the financial details of which have not been disclosed, also includes other smaller assets in the Torcedores.com portfolio.

“I am truly excited to be welcoming Torcedores.com as our first sports media brand in Brazil,” said Simon Hovmand-Stilling, CEO of Better Collective South America. “The sports brand complements our strategic position in the region and will expand our reach and sports content production - which in turn will make us even more relevant to our partners.

“South America, and more specifically Brazil, is an important growth driver for Better Collective and fits perfectly with our vision of becoming the leading digital sports media group.”

The acquisition comes as Better Collective looks to ramp up its presence in the Brazilian market with a new office set to open in Rio de Janeiro this month.

“The Brazilian market represents significant growth opportunities for the group, as we are looking to apply our M&A and market entry strategy proven to be successful in both Europe and North America to grow our presence in the Brazilian sports media market,” continued Hovmand-Stilling. “To build a leading position, localization and strong media brands are key ingredients - acquiring Torcedores.com fits perfectly into that strategy.”

Shares in Better Collective A/S (STO:BETCO) were trading 0.37 per cent higher at SEK268 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.