PA Betting Services expands Asia coverage with iRace Media acquisition

PA Betting Services is expanding its sports data and content business through the acquisition of Asian horse racing data specialist iRace Media.

Based in Singapore, iRace Media works with B2B customers such as the Hong Kong Jockey Club, Singapore Pools, 4Racing and Tabcorp to promote their racing coverage in the region via a range of data and content services, including form guides and interactive tipping content.

The acquisition complements the specialised racing knowledge provided by PA Betting Services, and will offer a wider proposition and enhanced value for customers, creating a global racing database and an expanded distribution network.

iRace Media will continue to operate as a stand-alone business, and will provide expertise of the Asian market to PA Betting Services.

“The combined knowledge and reach of iRace and PA Betting Services will be significant for the industry,” said PA Betting Services director Eugene Delaney. “Not only does it allow us to reach new customers, but it also puts us in a position to offer a whole new range of services for our rightsholder and bookmaker partners.”

iRace Media CEO and founder Steve Levar added: “We are thrilled to embark on this journey with PA Betting Services. Through this acquisition, both companies will benefit from shared resources, expanded R&D capabilities, and a broader talent pool, enabling the development of racing solutions which will transform the racing landscape and create new growth opportunities.”