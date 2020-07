In its first month of legalized sports betting, Colorado’s regulated sports betting market generated total wagers of $25.6m during May.

Despite launching amid a nationwide pandemic that forced Colorado casinos to close and professional sports to suspend play, the results include wagers from six online sports betting operators that went live when the market opened in early May.

“The COVID-19 pandemic, the closures of Colorado casinos, and cessation of professional sporting events were challenges the Division of [...]