Pennsylvania’s regulated betting and gaming market continued its decline in June as total net revenue fell by 51 per cent year-on-year to $132.6m.

Eleven of the Commonwealth’s 12 casinos reopened in June following the COVID-19 shutdown, generating slots and table games revenue for the first time in several months.

The cautious reopenings resulted in retail slots revenue being 69 per cent lower than the same month last year at $62.4m, as the number of machines in operation [...]