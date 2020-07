Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator Betsson has reported a 20 per cent increase in revenue to a record SEK1,532.8m for the second quarter of 2020, buoyed by a strong performance from its online casino segment.

The operator said that the strong second quarter performance followed the positive trend from the start of the year, despite market challenges during the period.

“I am proud that Betsson has delivered all-time high revenues under the most challenging conditions,” said Betsson [...]