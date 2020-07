Frankfurt-listed online lottery provider Zeal Network has raised its full year guidance after posting better than expected preliminary results for the first half of the year.

The operator saw billings increase by 75 per cent year-on-year to €314.4m in H1, benefiting from the acquisition of Lotto24 and a strong EuroJackpot performance during the period.

However, revenue in H1 fell by 44 per cent year-on-year due to the change in Zeal’s business model, which now sees it act [...]