New York-listed supplier Scientific Games has reported a 36 per cent fall in revenue to $539m for the second quarter of 2020, as results were adversely impacted by COVID-19 disruptions during the period.

The company’s Gaming and Lottery revenue was negatively impacted by temporary retail closures, while the SciPlay and Digital businesses saw strong growth in the quarter.

“I am very proud of how we are navigating the current environment, as evidenced by our strong cost containment [...]