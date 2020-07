Seoul-listed social casino operator DoubleU Games recorded strong growth during the second quarter of 2020, with revenue climbing by 45 per cent to a record KRW187.8bn (€133.7m).

DoubleU’s DoubleDown Interactive generated two-thirds of the total with revenue of KRW126.2bn, recording its sixth consecutive quarter of growth.

The social casino operator attributed the growth to increased marketing, the launch of new slots and other games, as well as the effects of the lockdown in the United States.

As a [...]