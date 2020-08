New York-listed gaming supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has reported a 48 per cent drop in revenue to $637m for the second quarter of 2020, reflecting the impact of global COVID-19 restrictions.

Revenue was down across all business segments and all primary revenue streams, except for digital activities which saw revenue increase 35 per cent.

Global gaming revenue declined by 72 per cent, driven by the closure of casinos and gaming halls, fewer unit shipments, and lower [...]