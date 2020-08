New York-listed operator Penn National Gaming has reported a 77 per cent drop in revenue to $305.5m for the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite strong online growth.

Revenue declined across all four of the company’s regional segments in the United States, with the Northeast seeing revenue fall by 83 per cent year-on-year to $102.7m. Revenue from the South segment declined by 57 per cent to $121.5m, while revenue from [...]