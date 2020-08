Indiana’s licensed sportsbooks generated total wagers of $70.9m in July, of which more than 90 per cent was generated online.

Total wagers soared by 168 per cent compared to the previous month’s $29.8m total as major sports returned to action, with online sports betting contributing $64.5m and retail the remaining $6.4m.

Baseball wagers amounted to $14.5m during the month, with basketball contributing $5.8m and American football $1.2m. Parlay wagers amounted to $15.6m, while other sports accounted for [...]