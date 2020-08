New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has reported a 42 per cent drop in revenue to $15.6m for the second quarter of 2020, with online growth offset by the temporary suspension of the company’s land-based business.

Revenue from Inspired's server-based gaming (SBG) business fell by 77 per cent to $4.0m in Q2, primarily due to the adverse impact of COVID-19 disruptions and the related closure of land-based gaming venues for the majority of the quarter.

Virtual sports [...]