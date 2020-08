New York-listed DraftKings has reported a 24 per cent increase in revenue to $70.9m for the second quarter of 2020, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sports calendar during the period.

The revenue growth includes results from B2B sports betting supplier SBTech from 24 April. On a pro forma basis, which assumes that DraftKings’ business combination with SBTech had been completed on 1 January 2019, revenue would have been down 10 per cent [...]