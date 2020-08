Mississippi’s regulated sports betting market recorded total wagers of $7.9m in July as the state’s casinos reopened following their mandated closure due to COVID-19.

Wagers rose significantly compared to the previous month’s $1.6m total, with Other sports accounting for $1.0m of the total. Baseball represented wagers of $308,849, with Basketball generating $77,303 and American Football just $1,440. Sports Parlay Cards contributed a further $148,278 in wagers.

The Coastal region’s 12 casinos, including Beau Rivage and Golden Nugget [...]