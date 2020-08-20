West Virginia reveals first contributions from iGaming

West Virginia’s regulated iGaming market collected total wagers of $37.2m in its first month of operation.

With just DraftKings live in the newly regulated iGaming market, total wagers for the four-week period ended 8 August amounted to $37.2m, with $36.3m paid out to players.

As a result, DraftKings generated revenue of $824,639 for the period, of which $123,696 was returned to the state in privilege taxes, equivalent to 15 per cent of revenue.

Over the same four-week period, West Virginia generated sports betting wagers of $6.5m from the state’s three licensed operators.

DraftKings became the first operator to launch an online casino in West Virginia last month through a partnership with Penn National Gaming's Hollywood Casino at Charlestown Races.

West Virginia is the fourth US state to offer iGaming, following in the footsteps of Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.