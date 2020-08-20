This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
West Virginia reveals first contributions from iGaming

20th August 2020 10:08 am GMT

West Virginia’s regulated iGaming market collected total wagers of $37.2m in its first month of operation.

With just DraftKings live in the newly regulated iGaming market, total wagers for the four-week period ended 8 August amounted to $37.2m, with $36.3m paid out to players.

As a result, DraftKings generated revenue of $824,639 for the period, of which $123,696 was returned to the state in privilege taxes, equivalent to 15 per cent of revenue.

Over the same four-week period, West Virginia generated sports betting wagers of $6.5m from the state’s three licensed operators.

DraftKings became the first operator to launch an online casino in West Virginia last month through a partnership with Penn National Gaming's Hollywood Casino at Charlestown Races.

West Virginia is the fourth US state to offer iGaming, following in the footsteps of Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

DraftKings Hollywood Casino at Penn National Online Gaming United States West Virginia
