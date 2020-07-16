DraftKings first to be approved for iGaming launch in West Virginia

New York-listed betting and gaming operator DraftKings has become the first operator to launch an online casino in West Virginia.

DraftKings has launched its casino product suite in partnership with Penn National Gaming's Hollywood Casino at Charlestown Races, having met all necessary licensing and testing requirements in the Mountain State.

The new site features a range of slot, table and card games and adds to DraftKings existing US online casino operations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“This is the culmination of a great deal of hard work and planning over the course of the last year, and we are looking forward to the licensing and approval of our other casinos and their affiliated providers when they are ready to do so,” said West Virginia Lottery director John Myers

West Virginia's Interactive Wagering Act was adopted in 2019, setting the framework to allow online casino gaming through the state’s four racetrack casinos and the resort casino at the Greenbrier, with each venue authorised to partner with up to three management service providers (MSPs) to offer online casino games.

West Virginia is the fourth US state to offer iGaming, following in the footsteps of Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Shares in DraftKings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed up 7.76 per cent at $32.56 per share in New York Wednesday.