Swedish betting and gaming operator ATG has posted strong results for the second quarter of 2020 as net gaming revenue increased by 31 per cent to SEK1.43bn (€137.8m) and profit more than doubled to SEK643m.

Despite the impact of COVID-19 on its sports betting product, ATG benefited from strong international interest in Swedish horse race betting, with Sweden one of the few countries to continue races through the spring after measures were taken to reduce the [...]