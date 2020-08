Licensed sportsbooks in Colorado collected total wagers of $59.2m in the third month of legalized sports betting in the state.

Wagers climbed by 55 per cent compared to the previous month as a number of major sports returned to action, with online sport betting representing the bulk of the total with wagers of $58.6m and retail contributing $0.6m.

Baseball was the most popular sport with wagers of $9.2m after the opening day of play on 23 July, [...]