The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has reported a 12 per cent decline in total turnover to HK$218.75bn (€23.6bn) for its 2019/20 financial year ended 30 June.

Despite the impact of COVID-19 on global sports and racing, HKJC did not lose a single race during the pandemic after implementing stringent health measures, including strict attendance limits at racecourses.

As a result, racing turnover fell by just 3 per cent to $121.0bn, contributing $12.1bn in betting duty to [...]