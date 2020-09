London-listed gaming operator Rank Group has reported an 8 per cent fall in revenue to £638.1m for its fiscal year ended June 30, with results negatively impacted by retail closures in the final quarter of the period due to COVID-19.

Despite strong performances from Rank’s retail venues in the first eight months of the fiscal year, COVID-19 related closures meant that the Digital segment was the only part of the business to achieve year-on-year growth, with [...]