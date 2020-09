Iowa’s licensed sportsbook operators collected total wagers of $50.3m in August, of which more than two-thirds was generated online.

Total wagers from the state’s 18 licensed sportsbooks increased by 120 per cent compared to the previous month’s $22.9m total, with online sports betting contributing $35.0m and retail sports betting $15.3m.

The William Hill sportsbook at Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino maintained its market leadership position with $14.2m in wagers, including $13.3m from online.

The next biggest operator was [...]