New Jersey’s regulated betting and gaming market recorded a 7.5 per cent decline in total gaming revenue to $326.3m in August, following a decline in land-based revenue as a result of casinos reopening with restrictions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Despite land-based revenue falling by 30.5 per cent year-on-year to $199.1m, revenue from iGaming more than doubled to $87.8m, while sports betting revenue climbed by 57 per cent to $39.5m.

New Jersey Gaming Revenue Comparison: August [...]