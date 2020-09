The Oregon Lottery has generated turnover of $25.8m from its SBTech-powered Scoreboard online sports betting operation in August.

Turnover was 84 per cent higher than the previous month, with basketball representing more than half of the total with turnover of $14.0m.

The next most popular sport was baseball with wagers of $4.4m, followed by soccer at $1.9m, table tennis at $1.7m and ice hockey at $1.5m.

Pre-match bets accounted for 46 per cent of turnover during the month, [...]