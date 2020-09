Pennsylvania’s regulated betting and gaming market recorded a 6 per cent increase in total gaming revenue to $310.7m in August, boosted by another record performance by iGaming.

Revenue grew year-on-year for the second consecutive month as all twelve of the Commonwealth’s casinos were in operation following state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions put in place earlier in the year.

Pennsylvania Gaming Market: August 2020 (US$)

While revenue from retail slots and table games fell by 19 per cent and 15 per [...]