London-listed betting and gaming operator 888 Holdings has reported a 37 per cent increase in revenue to US$379.1m for the first half of 2020, buoyed by a strong performance from its online casino and poker verticals.

Benefiting from increased consumer demand for online services during the COVID-19 lockdown period, total B2C revenue increased by 38 per cent year-on-year to $361.3m, reflecting continued momentum across several regulated markets.

H1 2020 Revenue Comparison (US$)

Online poker recorded the biggest growth [...]