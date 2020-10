New York-listed sports betting operator DraftKings expects to report a 97 per cent increase in third quarter revenue to between $131m and $133m.

The trading update accompanied the launch of DraftKings' underwritten public offering of 32m shares on Monday, half of which are being offered by DraftKings and the other half by certain selling stockholders, with the net proceeds earmarked for general corporate purposes.

DraftKings said that increased time spent at home due to COVID-19 had resulted [...]