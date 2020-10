Stockholm-listed gaming operator Kindred Group expects to report record gross winnings revenue of around £280m for the third quarter of 2020.

The operator enjoyed continued strong momentum in Q3, supported by a busy sports calendar and high customer activity, with revenue expected to increase by 24 per cent to £280m.

Sports betting margin after free bets was just over 8 per cent, below both the long-term average and the third quarter of 2019, although this was offset [...]