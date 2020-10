Delaware’s regulated iGaming market continued its recent growth momentum into September as total wagers increased by 53 per cent year-on-year to $18.1m.

With a total of $17.3m paid out in winnings during the month, the state’s three licensed operators generated net revenue of $840,146, an increase of 118 per cent compared to a year ago.

Video lottery games once again generated the bulk of the total as net revenue soared 217 per cent to $610,356, with table [...]