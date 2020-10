Licensed sportsbooks in Mississippi collected total wagers of $52.2m in September, boosted by the start of the new NFL season.

Total sports betting wagers increased by 38 per cent compared to the same month last year, with American football generating nearly half of the total with wagers of $22.3m.

Basketball accounted for $11.3m, with baseball contributing $6.7m and Sports Parlay Cards a further $6.9m. Other sports accounted for wagers of $5.1m during the month.

