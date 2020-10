Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator Betsson has reported a 31 per cent increase in revenue to SEK1.68bn (€161.7m) for the third quarter of 2020, buoyed by a strong increase in active customers during the period.

Following the return of major sporting events, revenue from sports betting reached a new record high for the second consecutive quarter as revenue climbed 12 per cent to SEK352.6m.

The operator also benefited from continued strong growth in online casino as revenue [...]