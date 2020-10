Colorado’s regulated sports betting market continued to grow in September as total wagers from retail and online operations climbed to $207.7m.

The fifth full month of regulated sports betting in the state saw wagers climb by 61 per cent compared to the previous month, benefiting from the start of the new NFL season.

Online sports betting continued to generate the bulk of the total with 98 per cent of all wagers placed online and just 2 per [...]