New York-listed racetrack and gaming operator Churchill Downs Inc. (CDI) has reported a 10 per cent increase in net revenue to $337.8m for the third quarter of 2020, buoyed by a record performance from its TwinSpires online betting brand.

The operator said that its results were materially impacted by the rescheduling of the 146th Kentucky Oaks and Derby from the second quarter to the third quarter without spectators, temporary closures at certain properties, and continued restrictions [...]