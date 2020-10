New York-listed racing and gaming operator Penn National Gaming saw an improvement in its financial performance in Q3, with revenue for the quarter down 17 per cent year-on-year at $1.13bn.

This improvement compares to the second quarter’s 77 per cent decline in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the impact of Hurricane Laura on L’Auberge Lake Charles, the late-quarter reopening of Tropicana Las Vegas, and the ongoing temporary closure of Zia Park in New [...]