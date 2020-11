Retail closures related to the Covid-19 pandemic have contributed to an 8 per cent fall in total betting and gaming duty receipts in the United Kingdom.

The latest figures from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) include duties on Bingo, Gaming, General Betting, Lottery, Pool Betting and Remote Gaming in the six-month period ended September 30, as well as Machine Games Duty in the six months to August 31.

Total betting and gaming receipts during the period fell [...]