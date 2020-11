London-listed bingo and casino operator Rank Group has reported a 47 per cent fall in net gaming revenue for its financial first quarter ended 30 September.

With results negatively impacted by lockdowns and regional closures as a result of COVID-19, total like-for-like net gaming revenue (NGR) fell by 52 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Q1 2020/21 Net Gaming Revenue Like-for-Like Comparison

Grosvenor casino venues NGR declined by 74 per cent due to a 55 [...]