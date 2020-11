Stockholm-listed sports betting technology provider Kambi Group has posted a 22 per cent increase in revenue to a record €28.1m in the third quarter of 2020, helping profit for the period double compared to last year.

After a difficult trading period in the second quarter, the year-on-year revenue growth in Q3 was driven by the resumption of sports culminating in a busy September calendar, as well as the launch of 17 US-partners during the quarter.

This [...]