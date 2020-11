New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has seen revenue more than double to $60.1m in the third quarter of 2020, boosted by VAT-related income of $9.3m and the recent acquisition of Novomatic Gaming Technology.

Revenue from Server Based Gaming increased by 39 per cent to $25.5m, including a payment of $9.3m from a UK licensed betting office (LBO) customer related to the company’s contractual revenue share on VAT rebate.

Virtual sports revenue, which includes Interactive, rose 32 [...]