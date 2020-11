Stockholm-listed fantasy sports provider Scout Gaming Group has reported an 85 per cent increase in revenue to SEK15.0m for the third quarter of 2020, as the number of active players across its network rose 117 per cent compared to last year.

Scout said that fantasy sports activity was higher than normal during the quarter as the global sports calendar changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The group had a stable quarter with sharply increasing revenues, [...]