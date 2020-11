Nevada’s regulated gambling market saw total gaming revenue fall by 19.5 per cent to $822.7m in October, despite a record performance in sports betting during the month.

Gaming revenue increased marginally by 0.2 per cent compared to the previous month, marking the state's best monthly revenue performance since June, but was almost 20 per cent lower than October 2019.

Revenue from slot machines fell by 19 per cent year-on-year to $565.8m, accounting for 69 per cent of [...]