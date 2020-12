Licensed operators in Colorado’s regulated sports betting market enjoyed a record month in October as total wagers from retail and online operations reached $210.7m.

Total wagers climbed by 1 per cent compared to the previous month, with online sports betting generating the bulk of the total at $206.4m compared to just $4.3m from retail sportsbooks.

American football accounted for just under a third of October’s wagers at $68.0m, setting a record for the most bets placed in [...]